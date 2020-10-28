Ganduje presents N147.9bn 2021 Budget to Kano Assembly

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday presented a budget of N147,935,302,948 to the Kano State House of Assembly for the fiscal year 2021. The fiscal document was tagged; “Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development.” He said the budget “…reflects our vision for diversification of the state sources of revenue with a view to lay a solid foundation that will guide the administration to pursue its development objectives built on our operational principles, aspirations and priorities geared towards the continued leadership position of the state…”

He gave a breakdown of all sectors of the economy, particularly education, water supply, health, agriculture and infrastructural development. He revealed that; “The total recurrent revenue to be collected is estimated at N106,121,457,794,” which consisted of N24,000,256,503 as internally generated revenue (IGR) and N52,250,000,00 as revenue from the Federation Account, value added tax (VAT) stands at N28,401,874,754. While other receipts stood at N1,469,326,537, the total recurrent revenue was lower than that of last year by N604,692,618. The total recurrent expenditure of the 2021 budget stood at N73,273,989,998, which consisted of N7,692,437,537 as Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges. And N55,610,090,282 was earmarked as personnel cost while N9,971,462,179 was earmarked as overhead cost.

The proposed capital expenditure for the 2021 fiscal year stood at N74,661,312,950, which was higher than the 2020 revised budget by N14,175,781,008. This, the governor explained, would be financed by “… N32,847,467,796 as expected from Recurrent Revenue Surplus and total capital receipts of N41,813,845,154.” Of this, he said the capital receipts would be made up of N6,030,227,464 as expected Internal and External loans drawdown.

While for the estimated general grants it stands at N33,290,059,628. And miscellaneous receipts stood at N2,229,992,156, with treasury opening balance of N263,565,905. Governor Ganduje assured that, “Having laid down the foundation for the implementation of policies and programmes of our administration in the last ten months, we intend to commit our energy and resources to the pursuit of major projects and programmes in the 2021 fiscal yea

Like this: Like Loading...