Ganduje Promises A Smooth Transition In Kano

The administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reaffirmed its dedication to facilitating a calm and orderly transition to the new administration.

In a statement released on Saturday, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, said the main transition committee and its several subcommittees were working to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in the state.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) accused Governor Ganduje-led government of harming the transition processes.

The primary transition committee and the numerous subcommittees at the levels of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, according to Garba, have been working assiduously and have made significant progress in preparing a handing over notes to the future administration.

The commissioner went on to say that while the final handover report is being prepared by the transition committee of the departing administration, the committee of the incoming administration will eventually receive the report at the proper time.

According to him, the decision to include representation from the incoming administration was made to guarantee the process was transparent and open.

Garba added that, as is the case in other states where the transition is between different political parties, the incoming government needs the least amount of representation in the committee because the departing administration already has access to all the pertinent data and information that the transition committee is gathering.

He stated that the transition committee’s purpose was to organize a handover from one government to another, not to convey or advance any particular philosophy.

The commissioner stated that the departing administration anticipates that the NNPP’s new programs and ideas would be revealed at the beginning of the new administration.

Garba urged the members of the incoming government to exercise caution, work toward a peaceful transition, and steer clear of anything that would obstruct the process.

