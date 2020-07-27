News

Ganduje reiterates commitment to enforce face masks

MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said his adminis  tration was committed to fully enforce use of face masks in the state as refusal by residents would attract punitive sanction.

 

According to the governor, wearing of face masks in the state was compulsory with a view to reducing spread of COVID-19, warning that his government would not tolerate its non-compliance in the state. Besides, the governor cautioned commercial motorists and Keke Napep owners to stop taking passengers without face mask or risk been punished.

 

Ganduje, who warned that anybody who shunned government’s directives by not complying with the use of face masks would be severely punished, said this yesterday while launching distribution of face masks to members of different unions at Government House. He said he would not fold his arms and allow anybody retard success being achieved in the fight against COVID 19, saying “we are still facing challenges of people who refuse to follows the protocols.”

 

Ganduje went on: “We have achieved a lot in the last few weeks, for example in the last one week on Sunday we submits 229 samples but we had only 3 infected, the following morning we submits 239 but had zero infection.” Ganduje said the case goes like that without heavy infections out of the numerous high numbers we gave yet without much infection.”

