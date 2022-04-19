Ganduje rejects Chief of Staff, other commissioners’ resignations

The Kano State Governor, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has rejected the voluntary resignations of his Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, Commissioners of Budget and Planning, Nura Dankadai; Education, Saidu Kiru and Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa.

This position followed the official acceptance of the resignations of eight commissioners that have dropped their jobs at the expiration of the Monday deadline given by the governor to his Appointees seeking political positions in compliance with section 84(2) of the 2021 Electoral Law.

Ganduje, in a statement, said he approved the resignation of his Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the Commissioner for Agriculture & Natural Resources, Murtala Sule Garo as the Commissioner for Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye as the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism.

Others whose resignations were accepted included: Mahmud Muhammad Santsi as Commissioner for Housing & Transport, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai as the Commissioner for Special Duties

The governor also approved the resignations of Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso as Commissioner for Rural & Community Development, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya as Commissioner for Youth & Sports

The governor thanks them for their tremendous contributions towards the development of the state and wishes them well in all future endeavours. In this respect, the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries should take charge immediately.

The statement clearly explained that the Chief of Staff and all other commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries.

This position might not be unconnected with the governor’s moves to reduced tension amongst his appointees seeking political positions which might results in confrontation that cause political upheaval.

