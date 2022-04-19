Metro & Crime

Ganduje rejects Chief of Staff, other commissioners’ resignations

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The Kano State Governor, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has rejected the voluntary resignations of his Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, Commissioners of Budget and Planning, Nura Dankadai; Education, Saidu Kiru and Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa.

This position followed the official acceptance of the resignations of eight commissioners that have dropped their jobs at the expiration of the Monday deadline given by the governor to his Appointees seeking political positions in compliance with section 84(2) of the 2021 Electoral Law.

Ganduje, in a statement, said he approved the resignation of his Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the Commissioner for Agriculture & Natural Resources, Murtala Sule Garo as the Commissioner for Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye as the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism.

Others whose resignations were accepted included: Mahmud Muhammad Santsi as Commissioner for Housing & Transport, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai as the Commissioner for Special Duties

The governor also approved the resignations of Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso as Commissioner for Rural & Community Development, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya as Commissioner for Youth & Sports

The governor thanks them for their tremendous contributions towards the development of the state and wishes them well in all future endeavours. In this respect, the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries should take charge immediately.

The statement clearly explained that the Chief of Staff and all other commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries.

This position might not be unconnected with the governor’s moves to reduced tension amongst his appointees seeking political positions which might results in confrontation that cause political upheaval.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Diri imposes curfew on Bayelsa communities over violence

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Governor Douye Diri yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Nembe, Bassambiri, Ogbolomabiri and environs in Bayelsa State. The curfew was imposed because of a violent crisis in Nembe leading to the breakdown of law and order and disruption of public peace in the communities by “yet-tobe- identified individuals”. The Commissioner for Information, Orientation […]
Metro & Crime

Edo court remands man for defiling15-month-old daughter

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

A man identified as Yahaya Oisamaiye has been remanded in a correctional facility in Edo State by Justice Geraldine Imadegbelo to await the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) over the alleged defilement of his 15-month old daughter, identified as Belta Oisamaiye, while the case was adjourned to March 23, 2022.   In […]
Metro & Crime

Lady abducts man-friend’s three-month-old daughter in Ondo, steals wife’s ATM card

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A middle-aged woman, identified as Bosede Adeniyi, has allegedly abducted the three-month-old daughter of her man friend, Wasiu Mamukuyomi in Ondo State. Bosede, who is currently on the run, allegedly committed the crime at Ayeyemi axis of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The suspect, who was also an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica