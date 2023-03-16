Ganduje revokes Kano Golf Club’s C of O, plans to convert facility to hotel, others

Kano State government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Kano Club, the oldest golf course in West Africa, claiming the land title on the facilities has expired. The 26-hectare club was established in 1903 at the beginning of a colonial rule, with golfing starting on the course in 1908 but the government, through the Kano State Bureau for Land Management wrote to the club managers, saying the title of the club, issued on April 6, 1979, for a term of 40 years had expired on April 6, 2019. “Kindly refer to the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978 which specified terms and conditions governing the land allocation and issuance of Certificate of Occupancy. “In this respect, I wish to notify you that the term of your title above has expired with effect from 6th April, 2019, having been issued on 6th April, 1979 for a term of 40 years.”
Related Articles
Euro 2020: Wales into last 16 despite defeat in Rome
…as Switzerland crush Turkey 3-1 Wales demonstrated great resolve in defeat against Italy as they clung on with 10 men for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020. Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A’s other fixture, but Wales […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Omokaro attacks LMC over Pillars’ disciplinary verdict
…says league body exhibits double standards Former international, Bright Omokaro, has come out hard on the League Management Company, the body supervising the conduct of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after their recent judgement involving one of the clubs in the country, Kano Pillars. The LMC recently released a verdict on the case involving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man Utd face fixtures’ congestion as scrapped Liverpool tie now holds May 13
Manchester United face the nightmare prospect of a run of three matches in little over 100 hours in the coming week, culminating in their rearranged fixture with Liverpool. Their postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday (May 5). The match was called off […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)