Ganduje revokes Kano Golf Club’s C of O, plans to convert facility to hotel, others

Kano State government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Kano Club, the oldest golf course in West Africa, claiming the land title on the facilities has expired. The 26-hectare club was established in 1903 at the beginning of a colonial rule, with golfing starting on the course in 1908 but the government, through the Kano State Bureau for Land Management wrote to the club managers, saying the title of the club, issued on April 6, 1979, for a term of 40 years had expired on April 6, 2019. “Kindly refer to the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978 which specified terms and conditions governing the land allocation and issuance of Certificate of Occupancy. “In this respect, I wish to notify you that the term of your title above has expired with effect from 6th April, 2019, having been issued on 6th April, 1979 for a term of 40 years.”

