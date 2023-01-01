News Top Stories

Ganduje sacks Commissioner for indiscipline, unguarded comments

For been too controversial, and outright gross indiscipline, the Kano State Government, has sacked the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam, aka, Baba Impossible.

The State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, said the removal was with immediate effect.

He said the sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.

Malam Garba pointed out that the scaked Commissioner was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

The commissioner added that apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible had not been loyal to the government.

He announced further that already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the state House of Assembly the name of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano as replacement for screening and appointment as new commissioner.

The governor, the statement added, wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavours.

 

