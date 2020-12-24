News

Ganduje signs 2021 N177.9bn budget into law

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N177.9 billion into law. Ganduje had on October 27 presented the N147.9 billion budget estimate before the state House of Assembly for approval.

 

The Assembly, after a series of deliberations on the proposed estimate, increased it to the approved amount of N177.9 billion.

 

The governor, while signing the budget tagged; ‘Budget of Reality’, commended the Assembly for doing everything possible to approve it within a short time. He also commended the lawmakers for organising public hearings that was aimed at getting the views of the people  on their needs.

 

According to him, the approved 2021 budget would focus on the provision of quality education, good health infrastructure and other developmental projects. He pointed out that the budget was lower than that of 2020 due to the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

 

Ganduje added that; “It is not the size of the budget that matters to us, but to be able to achieve its 90 per cent implementation”. Presenting the approved budget, Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, said the Assembly had scrutinised the bill and approved it.

 

According to him, public inputs were ob tained through the public hearings conducted, which assisted the House in approving the proposed estimate.

 

He assured the people that the Assembly would continue to give all the necessary support to the executive arm of government towards moving the state forward. He also solicited the support of the state government to the Assembly towards ensuring that laws were for the benefit of Kano people.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

