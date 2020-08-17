News

Ganduje spends N5bn on skills acquisition centre

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the weekend said the state has spent N5 billion in establishing a skill acquisition centre for youths in the state and that 400,000 youths have been trained in various skills in the last five years.

 

Governor Ganduje stated this while delivering an address during this year’s International Youths Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in Kano.

 

The theme of this year’s event was; “Youth Engagement for Global Action”. He said the youth had been trained in skills including automobile technician, carpentry, welding, tailoring and other vocational skills.

 

“We have spent N5 billion in the constructing of the Dangote Ultra-Modern Skills Acquisition Centre and have also trained 400,000 youths in various skills, including automobile carpentry, tailoring, welding and others.”

 

Also delivering his address, Commissioner for Youths, Kabiru Lakwaya, explained the essence and importance of the day while also calling on the state government to adopt some resolutions reached during 4th session of the Nigeria Youth Parliament that took place in December 2019

 

“The international youth day is set aside by the United Nations for collaboration with and among member nations, international and local development partners aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic well being of youths that constituted over 60 per cent of the world population.

 

“A lot of resolutions were passed during the Kano sitting such as: “The need for investment in youth capital development to harness youth empowerment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 6,852 to 627,646

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia has confirmed 6,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 627,646, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Saturday. The death toll grew by 188 to 8,969, while 393,352 people have now recovered, including 9,200 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement. […]
News

Senate clears OMSL of alleged illegal security operations

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Bayo Akomolafe

The Senate has cleared Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL) of allegations of illegal security activities at the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos Ports. The Senate resolution to that effect was passed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 consequent upon the consideration of the report on the investigation into the allegation by the Senate Joint […]
News

Plateau group urges Lalong to direct testing of civil servants, others

Posted on Author  Musa Pam Jos

A socio-cultural group known as Plateau Our Heritage, (POH), yesterday called on Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to take proactive steps at stemming Covid-19 in the state by initiating further testing of civil servants; including members of groups and associations not limited to the NURTW, markerts and traders unions who are considered vulnerable because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: