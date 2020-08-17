Ganduje spends N5bn on skills acquisition centre

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the weekend said the state has spent N5 billion in establishing a skill acquisition centre for youths in the state and that 400,000 youths have been trained in various skills in the last five years.

Governor Ganduje stated this while delivering an address during this year’s International Youths Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in Kano.

The theme of this year’s event was; “Youth Engagement for Global Action”. He said the youth had been trained in skills including automobile technician, carpentry, welding, tailoring and other vocational skills.

“We have spent N5 billion in the constructing of the Dangote Ultra-Modern Skills Acquisition Centre and have also trained 400,000 youths in various skills, including automobile carpentry, tailoring, welding and others.”

Also delivering his address, Commissioner for Youths, Kabiru Lakwaya, explained the essence and importance of the day while also calling on the state government to adopt some resolutions reached during 4th session of the Nigeria Youth Parliament that took place in December 2019

“The international youth day is set aside by the United Nations for collaboration with and among member nations, international and local development partners aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic well being of youths that constituted over 60 per cent of the world population.

“A lot of resolutions were passed during the Kano sitting such as: “The need for investment in youth capital development to harness youth empowerment.

