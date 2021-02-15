Ganduje to build 3-layer interchange in Kano, to name it after Buhari

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the weekend revealed his administration’s plan to build a three-layered road interchange around NNPC Roundabout in the city, which he also planned to name after President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected local government chairmen of the 44 local government areas of the state, which took place in Kano.

According to Governor Ganduje, naming the project after President Buhari, was in recognition of on-going Federal Government projects in the state, adding that; “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration really touches the life of our people for good and for better.

“It is the administration of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari that has brought to us the Abuja- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas project, of which the President had already laid the foundation for the pipelines.

“Just in the last few days, he also kick-started a gigan-tic rail project, which starts from Kano to Katsina to Jibia and finally to Maradi in Niger Republic,” he said.

The governor listed, among other projects, the rehabilitation of the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja highway, Kano-Maiduguri highway, Kano-Katsina highway, that were hitherto abandoned, but according to the governor, the President had put fresh life into all the projects with the political will to accomplish the tasks.

According to the governor, after Bye-Pass Road, another federal government project, he said: “When these projects are completed, Kano will not only bounce back as a giant economy, it will also be a commercial nerve centre in the neighbouring countries of West Africa, just like it was before.”

President Buhari, as Governor Ganduje puts; “Must be appreciated for doing all these things for us. Our administration will construct a three-layered road interchange, with flyovers around the NNPC area, we will also name it after President Muhammadu Buhari, just to appreciate him over such kind gestures, he deserves this absolutely.”

