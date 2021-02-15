News

Ganduje to build 3-layer interchange in Kano, to name it after Buhari

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the weekend revealed his administration’s plan to build a three-layered road interchange around NNPC Roundabout in the city, which he also planned to name after President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

He made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected local government chairmen of the 44 local government areas of the state, which took place in Kano.

 

According to Governor Ganduje, naming the project after President Buhari, was in recognition of on-going Federal Government projects in the state, adding that; “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration really touches the life of our people for good and for better.

 

“It is the administration of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari that has brought to us the Abuja- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas project, of which the President had already laid the foundation for the pipelines.

 

“Just in the last few days, he also kick-started a gigan-tic rail project, which starts from Kano to Katsina to Jibia and finally to Maradi in Niger Republic,” he said.

 

The governor listed, among other projects, the rehabilitation of the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja highway, Kano-Maiduguri highway, Kano-Katsina highway, that were hitherto abandoned, but according to the governor, the President had put fresh life into all the projects with the political will to accomplish the tasks.

 

According to the governor, after Bye-Pass Road, another federal government project, he said: “When these projects are completed, Kano will not only bounce back as a giant economy, it will also be a commercial nerve centre in the neighbouring countries of West Africa, just like it was before.”

 

President Buhari, as Governor Ganduje puts; “Must be appreciated for doing all these things for us. Our administration will construct a three-layered road interchange, with flyovers around the NNPC area, we will also name it after President Muhammadu Buhari, just to appreciate him over such kind gestures, he deserves this absolutely.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta: House postpones 2021 budget presentation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Delta House of Assembly has announced the postponement of the 2021 budget presentation by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.   This was as the Speaker of the House, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Asaba, said the postponement of the budget presentation was sequel to the ongoing nationwide […]
News

Army: LASG invited us to intervene in #EndSARS crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) has denied allegation soldiers opened fire on #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza last Tuesday. In a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADPR), Major Osoba Olaniyi, the Division, however, confirmed the involvement of soldiers in restoring order in Lagos following the declaration […]
News

ISOPADEC workers lock out Director, others over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) yesterday put their Secretariat located in the state capital under key and lock over unpaid salaries.   Besides, the aggrieved workers were protesting illegal deductions and ar-bitrary slash in their salaries.   Brandishing placards of various inscriptions to press home their grievances, the workers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica