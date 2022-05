Muhammad Kabir KANO Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje is planning a national meeting between Muslims and Christians in Kano.

The meeting is to be spearheaded by the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, according to the governor. He said this when he received the Emir at Government House.

Ganduje expressed happiness over the award received by the Emir in Senegal, saying the long relationship between Kano and Senegal transcends Emir Abdullahi Bayero the Grandfather of the Emir.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...