News

Ganduje To Religious Leaders: Imbibe culture of preaching peace, love

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on religious leaders in the country to imbibe the culture of preaching the gospel of peace among followers of the various religions, adding that without peace, societal goals and peaceful co-existence would be unachievable. Speaking at the opening of the 4th National Interfaith Dialogue held at the Kano State Government House yesterday, Ganduje said there is the compelling need for religious leaders to be consistent in preaching the gospel of peace, especially now that elections are around the corner and that fulfilling such an important obligation has become absolutely necessary.

According to him, no religion has ever legitimised the use of violent confrontation in achieving humanity’s goals, affirming that it is when followers of various religions were taught on upholding the concept of peaceful coexistence that the country could ever enjoy some semblance of peace, tranquillity and harmony.

Ganduje said: “We have considered convening this important dialogue for the 4th time knowing that we are poised to make considerable headway. What the country needs at this crucial time of going to the polls is for everyone to live in peace devoid of unnecessary animosity, rancour or bad blood. “We are all created by God in His infinite wisdom to live in peace. If God had wanted us to become followers of one religion, nothing can stop him from doing that. What we are required to do is to respect each other’s religious belief; if we do that, we would be freed from the mess of unnecessary violence,” he remarked.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze: It’s up to Buhari to zone presidency to the S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammad Buhari, as the leader of the party in power and president of the country, to pick his successor to South East geopolitical zone of the country.   The National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, while answering questions from Sunday […]
News

APC Presidential Primary: I won’t withdraw – Akpabio

Posted on Author Reporter

  Less than 12 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari urged All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants to meet and come up with a consensus candidate, one of them, Godswill Akpabio, said he will not withdraw from the race. Akpabio’s position also comes less than 24 hours to the commencement of the presidential primary of the APC. There […]
News

The Power of Social Media According to Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When people think of a cosmetic doctor, the first image that comes to mind is somebody stern, serious, and cold. Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, a renowned cosmetic doctor, could not be further from that stereotype. Dr. El Muntasar is youthful, friendly, warm, and genuine. He is very active on social media and has over 636,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica