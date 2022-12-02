Ganduje To Religious Leaders: Imbibe culture of preaching peace, love

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on religious leaders in the country to imbibe the culture of preaching the gospel of peace among followers of the various religions, adding that without peace, societal goals and peaceful co-existence would be unachievable. Speaking at the opening of the 4th National Interfaith Dialogue held at the Kano State Government House yesterday, Ganduje said there is the compelling need for religious leaders to be consistent in preaching the gospel of peace, especially now that elections are around the corner and that fulfilling such an important obligation has become absolutely necessary.

According to him, no religion has ever legitimised the use of violent confrontation in achieving humanity’s goals, affirming that it is when followers of various religions were taught on upholding the concept of peaceful coexistence that the country could ever enjoy some semblance of peace, tranquillity and harmony.

Ganduje said: “We have considered convening this important dialogue for the 4th time knowing that we are poised to make considerable headway. What the country needs at this crucial time of going to the polls is for everyone to live in peace devoid of unnecessary animosity, rancour or bad blood. “We are all created by God in His infinite wisdom to live in peace. If God had wanted us to become followers of one religion, nothing can stop him from doing that. What we are required to do is to respect each other’s religious belief; if we do that, we would be freed from the mess of unnecessary violence,” he remarked.

