Ganduje trains 450,000 youths in mechanized farming

The Kano State government has in its determination to revolutionalise agriculture in the state and ensure food security, said that it has trained and equipped 455,000 Youth and Women on mechanized farming.

This came as the state has launched the Agricultural Mechanization and Extension Services delivery support under the Kano State Agricultural Development Project, Sasakawa Africa Association programmes.

Speaking yesterday the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the Commissioner for Agriculture disclosed that the state has concluded plans to again provide job opportunities to about 450,000 youth and women in the agriculture sector in the state.

“This mechanization project is a milestone to ensure food security in the state which is witnessing fast growing population, create jobs for youth and women and provide raw materials for industries.

“This will change the traditional agricultural pattern from sustenance to a major agricultural venture” the deputy governor stated. In his address, the Country Director, Sasakawa Africa Association, Professor Sani Miko said, “The project strengthened seed system by injecting 20 metric tons foundation seeds and 1,300 certified seed of high-quality seeds collaboration with IITA, ICRISAT and eight consortium seed companies to ensure diffusion across every nook and cranny of the state.

“Also, 977 clusters with 114,719 farmers from 20 LGAs were established and farmers are receiving support in the areas of crop productivity enhancement through farmer learning platforms and input support, postharvest handling, agro-processing training, Business development and enterprise management,” he said.

He added that in this current year 2022 Sasakawa Africa Association will support 270,000 farmers from the 44 LGAs of the state, saying already 11,800 out of the networked farmers are undergoing improved vegetable production training, processing and marketing enterprise skills, while 58,000 farmers are receiving different capacity building- and support in the area of dry season cereals production.

