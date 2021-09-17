News

Ganduje visits Tinubu in London

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje has visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in London.

Recall that five Nigerian Senators had earlier visited the former Lagos state governor in London.

Bola Tinubu has spent over 70 days in the United Kingdom for medical reasons, according to reports which his media team has refuted.

Within this period, he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, Muiz Banire, and the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.

Several other politicians including the ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sawnwo-Olu have all paid visits to Tinubu in London.

House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, also made his way to Central London to visit his political godfather, Tinubu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

GOV EMMANUEL SET FOR POST-COVID ECONOMIC PROSPERITY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To inject N50billion into State economy in Q1, 2021 Restates State of Emergency on Education sector To increase investments in Health, Agriculture, Security, ors The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has announced bold initiatives to jump start the post-COVID economy of Akwa Ibom State this first quarter 2021. These initiatives include efforts […]
News Top Stories

JSS III students in Kaduna to resume in mufti for exams

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday asked the Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS III) students to resume school ahead of their Basic Education Certificate Examination. A statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Shehu Usman Muhammad, called on secondary schools to comply with the directive. The state government had closed all schools in the state […]
News

Nigeria-Ghana group, traders laud Gbajabiamila over trade dispute intervention

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Nigeria-Ghana Business Council and the Nigeria Union of Traders’ Association Ghana (NUTAG) have commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, over his intervention in the trade dispute with the Government of Ghana.   Members of the Nigeria- Ghana Business Council said through their President, Omoba Bambo Ademiluyi that Gbajabiamila’s visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica