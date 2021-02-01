News Top Stories

Ganduje wants North to South cattle movement stopped

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)
  • Govs task service chiefs

 

 

 

Governor Abdullai Ganduje of Kano State has tasked the Federal Government to enact a law banning movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to resolve incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

 

Ganduje made the call in an interview with newsmen after a ‘special lunch’ the governors elected on the platform of the Alł Progressives Congress (APC) had with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State at the weekend.

 

The governor said banning of movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling.

Responding to a question on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, Ganduje said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina. We have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

 

So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial Insemination Centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.

 

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

 

There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflict between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the  cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

 

On what to expect from the newly appointed Service Chiefs, the Kano State governor said he would expect them to work closely with state governors because they (the governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.

 

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe also spoke on his expectations from the new Service Chiefs. He said: “I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr. President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations.”

 

The governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, in his comments, said: “I think they have to listen to people in transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

208 Nigerians return in last evacuation flight from US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two hundred and eight Nigerian citizens departed New Jersey for home on Thursday night in the ninth evacuation flight from the U.S. Barring any future change in plan, this is the final repatriation flight organised by the Federal Government for citizens stranded in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. It came barely 24 […]
News

BPP: Why we awarded Abuja-Kaduna road to Julius Berger

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Director General of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, has said the project for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna road and other critical projects were awarded to Julius Berger because communities where they are sighted wanted the company to handle the projects. The critical projects include the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan road construction. […]
News

Tanker explosion kills two in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Tragedy struck along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Owerri, Imo State yesterday as a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), exploded and killed two persons. The incident which happened at Irete, Owerri West Council by Forte Oil filling station, triggered panic, causing many to scamper for safety. Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica