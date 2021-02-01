Ganduje wants North to South cattle movement stopped

Govs task service chiefs

Governor Abdullai Ganduje of Kano State has tasked the Federal Government to enact a law banning movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to resolve incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

Ganduje made the call in an interview with newsmen after a ‘special lunch’ the governors elected on the platform of the Alł Progressives Congress (APC) had with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State at the weekend.

The governor said banning of movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling.

Responding to a question on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, Ganduje said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina. We have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial Insemination Centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflict between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

On what to expect from the newly appointed Service Chiefs, the Kano State governor said he would expect them to work closely with state governors because they (the governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe also spoke on his expectations from the new Service Chiefs. He said: “I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr. President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations.”

The governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, in his comments, said: “I think they have to listen to people in transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”

