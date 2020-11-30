News

Ganduje: We’re committed to making Kano viable trade centre

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said thathisadministrationiscommitted to making Kano the most commercially viable centre among the 36statesof thefederation.

 

He stated this at the weekend during the opening ceremony of the 41st Kano International Trade Fair held at the Trade Fair Complex, Kano. Represented by his Deputy,

 

Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor explained that the desire to attain the position of the most attractive trade centre was clearly evident by examining the programmes and projects embarked upon by the state government in order to attract more investors from within and outside the country.

 

“Our administration as part of the need to change the outlook of markets and enable them compete favourably with international markets came up withtheideaof ‘YanTeburaMall at Kantin Kwari Market, which is one of its kinds in the whole northern Nigeria he said.”

 

“The cumulative effects of this project will be economic growth manifested in employment opportunities, job creation and income diversification, thereby reducing poverty according to Governor Ganduje.”

 

He further pointed out that despite the threat posed to the continuingexistenceof commercialactivitiesinthenorthernpart of the country by insecurity, his administrationwasnotrelenting in its commitment to ensure the security of life and investments in collaboration with security agencies that made Kano one of the safest destinations.

