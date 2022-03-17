News

Ganduje: World Bank’s $1.5bn grant helped states curtail COVID-19

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The World Bank’s $1.5 billion assisted Programme saved states from financial distress economic recession and helped in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has said. Represented by Alhaji Salisu Lawal Indabawa, Director PRS, Ministry of Finance, the governor stated this in Kano while declaring open a workshop on Fiscal Sustainability organised by the SFTAS Programme Coordination Unit, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. According to a statement by Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, the SFTAS Programme Communication Specialist, the workshop, which attracted participants from the 36 states, was meant to explore ways of ensuring the sustainability of the programme ideals at all levels of government.

He also stressed that the wholesale adoption of the SFTAS programme by the 36 states has translated into increasing efficiency of public expenditure; strengthened fiscal sustainability through increased efficiency in spending, strengthened revenue mobilisation and debt sustainability to prevent fiscal crises in the future. Chairman, SFTAS National Steering Committee and Permanent Secretary Finance, Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, said the workshop was part of the programme sustainability plan meant to fashion out strategies by stakeholders for the sustainability of SFTAS ideals already mainstreamed by governments at the subnational level.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Retirement: Coalition hails Buratai, Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

.. Says ex-COAS raised the bar of leadership in military The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has eulogised the outgoing Service Chiefs especially the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), stating that they assiduously worked their socks off to secure lives, property and the nation’s territory. In […]
News

US students found guilty of killing Italian policeman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two US students have been found guilty of murdering a police officer in Italy following a year-long trial. Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was stabbed to death as he investigated a drug deal gone wrong in central Rome in 2019, reports the BBC. Californian students Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth were both given […]
News

El-Rufai: MURIC chides NBA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”. MURIC’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said the NBA, as a learned group should know better; adding that it was high level prejudice. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica