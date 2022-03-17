Ganduje: World Bank’s $1.5bn grant helped states curtail COVID-19

The World Bank’s $1.5 billion assisted Programme saved states from financial distress economic recession and helped in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has said. Represented by Alhaji Salisu Lawal Indabawa, Director PRS, Ministry of Finance, the governor stated this in Kano while declaring open a workshop on Fiscal Sustainability organised by the SFTAS Programme Coordination Unit, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. According to a statement by Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, the SFTAS Programme Communication Specialist, the workshop, which attracted participants from the 36 states, was meant to explore ways of ensuring the sustainability of the programme ideals at all levels of government.

He also stressed that the wholesale adoption of the SFTAS programme by the 36 states has translated into increasing efficiency of public expenditure; strengthened fiscal sustainability through increased efficiency in spending, strengthened revenue mobilisation and debt sustainability to prevent fiscal crises in the future. Chairman, SFTAS National Steering Committee and Permanent Secretary Finance, Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, said the workshop was part of the programme sustainability plan meant to fashion out strategies by stakeholders for the sustainability of SFTAS ideals already mainstreamed by governments at the subnational level.

