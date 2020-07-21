Metro & Crime

Gang leader held for terrorising Lagos community

Detectives attached to Lagos State Command have arrested the suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorising Satellite town and its environs.

 

The suspect and his gang reportedly launched a fresh attack on some residents of the area, extorted and wounded scores of people. They also destroyed property. A source said two people were feared killed during the crisis which erupted on Saturday and their bodies taken away.

Trouble started after members of the gang stormed a warehouse at Abule-Osun with the intention of extorting money from the owner but the attempt was resisted leading to a fierce clash.

 

The Area Commander of Festac Police Area Command, ACP Halilu Muawiya, swiftly swung into action and ordered the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Satellite Police Station, CSP Chike Oti, to personally lead a team to quell the raging crisis.

 

The suspected gang leader, identified as Yusuf but popularly called Prince, is said to be the son of a man who claims to be the head of Oguntade village in Satellite town. His arrest triggered wild jubilation by residents who have been subjected to extortion, harassment and intimidation for long by the gang.

 

Described generally as a combatant and warrior, Yusuf, sources said, had also spearheaded a series of attacks on truck and tanker drivers plying Abule-Ado, Abule-Osun, Alakija, VinNiger, some parts of Festac, old Ojo Road, Satellite town, the expressway from Mile 2 to Trade Fair Complex, etc.

 

They were also alleged to have been coordinating robbery attacks on motorists plying the expressway especially at night during gridlocks in the area.

 

It was also learnt that the police have had several deadly encounters with the vicious gang led by Yusuf, they escaped to their hideout in Badagry after fights, which often lead to bloodletting only to strike again when the coast becomes eventually clear for them, leading to his being declared wanted by the police last year.

