Gangs Of Lagos: Controversies Trail Portrayal Of Eyo Masquerade

The movie “Gangs of Lagos” has stirred up a lot of controversies on social media since its premiere on Friday, April 7 on Amazon Prime.

While some are commending the producer of the blockbuster movie produced by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju, others are faulting the movie due to the portrayal of the Eyo masquerade and some scenes in the movie.

According to the movie, Eyo Masquerades were seen portrayed to be disguised as hitmen who uses them to carry out heinous acts in the criminal world of Isale Eko.

The movie is the first African original film to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

A lot of Lagosians have taken to their social media pages to register their dissatisfaction with the new movie.

On Thursday, the Lagos State Government also joined others to condemn the movie, saying the film was a cultural misrepresentation as well as portraying the culture of the state in a derogatory manner.

Mrs Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture said the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

She said, “We are of the opinion that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, with the intention to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos.

She also added “It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State.”

Correspondingly, the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) has threatened to take legal action against the producers of the movie due to the way the Eyo masquerade was portrayed in the film.

The statement issued by their Union’s Chairman, Yomi Tokosi said “The attention of the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) has been drawn to the very disturbing violent images in a new movie directed by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju, executive produced by Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Kola Aina; and filmed by Greoh Studios and released by Amazon’s Prime Video Nigeria called Gangs of Lagos.

He also made mention of the uniqueness of Eyo “In the movie, the unique Eyo masquerade indigenous to the Isale Eko community in Lagos was illegally and scandalously depicted as being used as a camouflage, decoy, and subterfuge for murderers and gangsters operating in the Isale Eko area.”

The movie did not sit well with a lot of viewers and people who know about Eyo as a tribe also entertainers who are of Lagos descent have waded into the situation expressing their displeasure about the film.

Prince Jide Kosoko, the movie star whose father was once a king in Lagos state said in a recent interview, also dropped his opinion about the misrepresentation of culture.

The actor said, “I find the issues surrounding the movie sadly, not because of lack of technical quality but for the desecration of the culture of the good people of Lagos.”

Also, the Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Vector, who is also an indigene of Lagos has also taken to his Instagram page to make emphasis the movie about the people of Eyo. He said, “Eyo is not a criminal organization.”

The prolific rapper said, “I was born at the Onikan health centre, Lafiaji, Lagos Island. All I have seen during the Eyo festival every time they’re out is, they stop by ours and prayed to wish prosperity for my family.”

“Most of my friends like the Olugbanis who are direct Eyo Ologede gatekeepers are not gun-shooting criminals using culture as a disguise.

He also made mentioned his experience as a teenager, “I’ve had friends (underneath the regalia) chase me with the staff (Opambata) because I knew they would take advantage and show me shege lol.”

He continued, “My idea of what the Bajulaiye is, is totally different from murderous criminality. Going by what the term gang means, it is disrespectful to define the Eyo in the same light.

The artists concluded by saying “In light of what I’ve experienced about Eyo, I wish prosperity to the hands that labored. Although the movie would still be good without referring to Eyo as a (criminal) gang in Lagos. “Eyo is not a criminal organization.”(sic)