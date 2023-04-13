Gangs Of Lagos Film, An Insult Of Our Heritage – Lagos Govt

Lagos State Government has seriously criticized the Nollywood blockbuster movie, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ tagging it as unprofessional and misleading.

New Telegraph reported that the movie which was Directed by Jade Osiberu has received widespread acceptance from across the country, making it the most-watched movie in many countries days after its premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 7.

Gang of Lagos is a movie that talks about the criminal underbelly in the slum of Isale Eko, Lagos.

Reacting to the movie premiere, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said that Osiberu’s film is seen by the ministry as a mockery of Lagos culture.

He said, “We think that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos.

“It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State.

“The Eyo Masquerade is equally used as a symbol of honour for remarkable historical events.

“It signifies a sweeping renewal, a purification ritual to usher in a new beginning, a beckoning of new light, acknowledging the blessings of the ancestors of Lagosians”.