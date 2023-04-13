Gangs Of Lagos: Indigenes petition NFVCB over defamation of Isale Eko, Eyo

Lagos indigenes under the auspices of Isale Eko scendants’ Union (IDU) have petitioned the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) over alleged defamation of their community and Eyo masquerade in the Gangs of Lagos film. In a statement signed by the union’s Chairman, Yomi Tokosi, Gangs of Lagos released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, scandalously portrayed the Isale Eko community and Eyo in the bad light of platforms for criminal activities.

The union expressed displeasure that Isale Eko was painted as a crime hub in the film directed by Jadesola Osiberu, and co- produced by Kemi Akindoju, adding that it brought the indigenes into blatant shame.

It said: “The attention of the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) has been drawn to the very disturb- ing violent images in a new movie directed by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akin- doju, executive produced by Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wel- lington, Adesua Etomi-Wel- lington, and Kola Aina; and filmed by Greoh Studios, and released by Amazon’s Prime Video Nigeria called gangs of Lagos.

“In the movie, the unique Eyo masquerade indigenous to the Isale Eko community in Lagos was illegally and scandalously depicted as being used as a camouflage, decoy and subterfuge for murderers and gangsters operating in the Isale Eko area.”

The Union stressed that Eyo has been the exclusive cultural legacy of the indigenous Lagosians for close to 170 years, thus slamming Gangs of Lagos and its owners for viewing it in a “despicable and insensitive manner.”