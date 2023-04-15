Gangs of Lagos: Runsewe pleads with Sanwo- Olu, Lagosians, calls for understanding

As reactions continued to trail the newly released Nollywood movie, Gangs of Lagos, with Lagos State government and others raising eyebrow over the depiction of some aspects of Lagos’ culture in the movie, the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has appealed to the state government not to allow the issue consume the creative impulse that the movie has unleashed on the creative sector. Runsewe called for strategic rethinking on cultural related narratives by film makers in Nigeria in order to avoid public resentment and reactions that Gangs of Lagos has generated. This is as he asked for forgiveness over the infractions contained in the flick, assuring the state government and the people of the state of NCAC’s intervention to avoid such errors again.

Gangs of Lagos had depicted the iconic Eyo Masquerade as enabler of violence, drawing angry reactions from cultural groups on Lagos Island and the state government, which described it as a misrepresentation of cultural ethos of Eyo Masquerade and insulting to the tradition and history of Lagosians. Runsewe, who doubles as President, World Craft Council, Africa Region, noted that Eyo Masquerade is one of the key cultural tourism products associated with the history of Lagos. He advised film makers to be well guided when producing for public consumption films on Nigerian cultural history so as not provoke tension and irritations across the country.

‘‘Lagos State government, for instance has invested and continues to champion the growth of the creative sector, targeting young people for training in all aspects of film making and production, with community theatre halls built at each local government council and even with Jk Randle Yoruba Museum, where researches on Yoruba culture and tradition, can be learnt firsthand. So films with narrative on the ways of the life of our people must trend on best acceptable and sensitive information profiling,” he cautioned. He also explained that, ‘‘during the last Eko NAFEST in Lagos, we at NCAC wrote to the Oba of Lagos, requesting the participation of the iconic Eyo Masquerade. We were made to appreciate and understand that Eyo Masquerade public appearance is guided by certain traditional ethics and procedures, so we expect our filmmakers to follow same engagement route.”