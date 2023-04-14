Gangs Of Lagos: Tobi Bakre Opens Up On His Challenges On Set

Tobi Bakre, Nigerian actor, host, and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star has revealed the challenges he faces in the movie set of the ‘Gang of Lagos’.

In the movie produced by Jadesola Osiberu, Tobi Bakre who played the major role of Obalola explains how he was able to depict the blockbuster movie alongside his two friends as they navigate their lives through crimes.

Speaking in a recent interview on an episode of Menisms audiovisual podcast, the reality TV star disclosed that while on the movie set some of the challenges he had was getting himself in a really dark place to portray the character’s vulnerability.

According to him, he downed two bottles of herbal bitters within five minutes and still yet did not feel anything.

He also added that proximity to a graveyard during a scene had a major impact on him and his co-stars.

Tobi admits ‘Gangs of Lagos’, was challenging because in real life as a guy we build so many walls like being ready for all the possible sad outcomes mentally.

But in the movie, he was now playing the role of a strong guy but then in the same movie, he had moments when he had to be vulnerable.

He said “Like you don’t know it but… I was now playing the role of a strong guy but then in the same movie, he had moments when he had to be vulnerable

“Bro, I had the toughest time. I had to tear my walls down.

“You know those plastic herbal bitters drinks na? I drank two within the space of five minutes

He said further “I just felt like I drank water because I didn’t feel anything. I was listening to the saddest music.

“This is the song I always remember from Gangs of Lagos, Celia song by Tiwa Savage. It is a very emotional song.

“I wasn’t trying to fake it [my role]. I needed to be actually sad, I needed to be there. So, I was putting myself in the scenario of this character.

Tobi reflects on what he had to do to stay character “I was self-reflecting. There was a graveyard right in front of where we were shooting. So my head was in different places.

“And eventually, we shot that scene. After we shot it, and they said ‘cut’, everyone stayed quiet

He also said “And people in the background were sobbing. It was almost as if for that moment everybody forgot that we were acting and some people were actually tearing up”.

Bakre also revealed how hard it was to let go of the character after the movie shoot came to an end.

“It the character leads sometimes, like my wife now when I got home initially… Hardly, anger is the last emotion you can get but my fuse became shorter.

“On the road, I’m driving, my fuse is a bit shorter because of this character I’m currently infusing.

He concluded by saying “So, after the whole thing I had to just ease out”.