Gangwon 2024: Nigeria, Brazil, Others for Youth Olympic Games Curling Event

As the countdown to the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games continues, the qualification for the prestigious curling competition has been finalized.

The World Curling Federation through an official statement on its website confirmed Nigeria as one of the countries that would feature in both the Mixed Team Championship and Mixed Doubles Championship at next year’s Youth Winter Olympic Games.

Hosts Korea, Brazil, and the United States are among the other countries that would also have representation simultaneously in both the Mixed Team Championship and the Mixed Doubles Championship.

The countries that would be battling for honours in Gangwon secured qualification through different routes.

While some earned qualification through points earned at world championships held in Finland, others sealed their places through regional quotas or as the National Olympic Committee with the most points outside these initial criteria.

