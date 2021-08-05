News

Gani Adams applauds judge for release of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has commended Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s ruling granting the 12 aides of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, bail after spending 32 days in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, described the judgement as a reflection of people’s hope in the judiciary. The 12 aides of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator were arrested on July 1, during the attack on Igboho’s Ibadan residence.

In his remarks, the Yoruba generalissimo expressed hope in the ability of the judiciary, saying that the judiciary remained the bastion of hope of the people. The statement added: “Let me applaud the courage of Justice Obiora Egwuatu for her strength of character. She has distinguished herself as a woman of hope and with today’s ruling; I think ordinary people can begin to repose faith in the judiciary.”

Adams, however, saluted the courage of the detained aides for standing firm in the face of hardship. Adams had last week flayed the DSS over its failure to present the 12 aides of Igboho after their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had filed their bail applications. Justice Egwuatu, in her rulings, said the detainees were entitled to bail by the provisions of the Nigerian law, having been held in custody beyond the period stipulated by law. The judge said that the law even frowned at a situation where citizens’ liberty was curtailed under unlawful circumstances

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC begins aggrieved members’ reconciliation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is embarking on immediate reconciliatory processes among aggrieved members of the party at all levels.   Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, also said that Nigerians still believe in the ruling party for a prosperous future.   Buni, who […]
News

Service Chiefs: Buhari asked to honour Buratai, Olonisakin, others with GCON award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called on to honour the immediate past Services Chiefs with national awards for meritorious duty while in service. The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Transparency said Buhari should honour the immediate past Service Chiefs with the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. […]
News

Ikponmwen: Deployment of military to quell unarmed protesters condemnable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The shooting of the #EedSARS protesters who had been camping at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos has sparked both local and global outrage with many countries demanding a probe of the incident. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, a security strategies and former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) looks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica