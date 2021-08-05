Gani Adams applauds judge for release of Igboho’s aides

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has commended Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s ruling granting the 12 aides of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, bail after spending 32 days in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, described the judgement as a reflection of people’s hope in the judiciary. The 12 aides of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator were arrested on July 1, during the attack on Igboho’s Ibadan residence.

In his remarks, the Yoruba generalissimo expressed hope in the ability of the judiciary, saying that the judiciary remained the bastion of hope of the people. The statement added: “Let me applaud the courage of Justice Obiora Egwuatu for her strength of character. She has distinguished herself as a woman of hope and with today’s ruling; I think ordinary people can begin to repose faith in the judiciary.”

Adams, however, saluted the courage of the detained aides for standing firm in the face of hardship. Adams had last week flayed the DSS over its failure to present the 12 aides of Igboho after their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had filed their bail applications. Justice Egwuatu, in her rulings, said the detainees were entitled to bail by the provisions of the Nigerian law, having been held in custody beyond the period stipulated by law. The judge said that the law even frowned at a situation where citizens’ liberty was curtailed under unlawful circumstances

