Gani Adams appoints Hamzat Alimosho LG Coordinator –General

Aare onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has appointed Hamzat Kazeem Adewale as the coordinator General of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Alimosho Local Gov-ernment Area of Lagos State. Hamzat was formerly the chairman of Agbado- Oke Odo Local Council Development Area. Presenting the confirmation letter to Hamzat, at the National Coordinating Council meeting ( NCC)held at the National Headquarters of the OPC (Oodua House) in Ikeja, Lagos, Aare Adams, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the OPC, said the appointment became pertinent after thorough deliberation and assessment by the highest decision making organ of the OPC. Adams in a press statement affirmed that Hamzat deserves the new position having distinguished himself as a very committed member, especially, in his days as chairman of Agbado- Oke Odo. Iba Adams also added that the new position is a new challenge to Hamzat to further strengthen the organization in Alimosho and its environs.
Related Articles
22 die, 7 sustain injuries in Sokoto auto accident
At least, 22 people were feared dead, while seven sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of a road accident, which occurred at Bimasa village, few kilo metres away from Sokoto metropolis. The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Sokoto State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Nuhu Maishanu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Sokoto. MaiShanu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
H1: Zenith Bank posts N117bn pre-tax profit
Zenith Bank Plc has announced its audited results for half-year ended 30 June 2021, recording positive growth across key financial metrics despite a challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by COVID 19. According to the financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Group recorded a growth in profit before tax of three per cent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria Health Care System ranks 187 out of 195 in the world- Dr Ehanire, Minister of Health
The urgent need for Reformation, Radical Drastic Revolution and Proper Governance Of The Nigeria Health Sector; A Panacea For “Force-starting” The Health System In Nigeria Nigeria at the moment needs a quick revamp and radical revolution in its health sector, to reverse the years of decadence underpinning the sector’s growth, which makes the country rank […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)