Gani Adams appoints Hamzat Coordinator General, Alimosho LG

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has appointed Comrade Hamzat Kazeem Adewale as the coordinator General of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State.

Hamzat was formerly the Chairman of Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area.

Presenting the confirmation letter to Hamzat, at the National Coordinating Council meeting ( NCC), which held at the National Headquarters of the OPC (Oodua House) in Ikeja, Lagos, Aare Adams, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the OPC, said the appointment became pertinent after a thorough deliberation and assessment by the highest decision making organ of the OPC.

Adams in a press statement affirmed that Hamzat deserves the new position having distinguished himself as a very committed member, especially, in his days as Chairman of Agbado-Oke Odo.

Iba Adams also added that the new position is a new challenge to Hamzat to further strengthen the organisation in Alimosho and its environs.

 

