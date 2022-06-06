News

Gani Adams condemns attack, urges action from FG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday condemned yesterday’s attack on worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where many were feared killed while others sustained lifethreatening injuries.

 

Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said the incident was ungodly and is capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria. He described the perpetrators of the gory attack as evil, saying they have sinned against God and  should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

 

Expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it has become a crime to go to church to worship.

 

“Cases of Boko Haram and bandits and other criminal elements always attacking churches and mosques have simply shown the failure of the government. It has also exposed the crass incompetence of Nigeria’s leaders and the security apparatus.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

