Gani Adams condemns Iganna Police Station attack, says S’West becoming more vulnerable

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has condemned the attack on the police station, in Iganna, Iwajowa Local Government in Oyo State, saying the South-West was becoming vulnerable to attacks.

Iba Adams, in a statement by his special assistant on media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, said that the attackers caught the police unaware.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while calling for a step up in the security apparatus, urged the police authorities to build lasting security synergy with the local security operatives, saying such would help in addressing security challenges across the region.

He expressed concern at the protracted attacks on neighbouring towns and communities in Oke Ogun, wondering how the area has become prone to attacks.

“The recent attack is a strong signal that the South-West has become very vulnerable to perennial attacks. While this attack is unfortunate, it is very important for the Nigerian police to come up with a new approach that could help in combating the security scourge.

“I think there is a need for the police authorities to build lasting security synergy with the local security operatives. Such an approach would help in addressing security challenges across the region,” he said.

The statement added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams and his men have visited the scene of the attack for a first-hand report.

 

