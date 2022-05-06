News

Gani Adams demands justice for Yorubas killed in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to bring to justice all those who killed, destroyed and dispossessed the Yoruba people in Ibeno Government Area of the state of their properties. In a strongly worded letter date May 4, 2022, Iba Ad-ams told Governor Emmanuel that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must be brought to justice before things get out of hand. In the statement, titled: “Killing of Yoruba and urgent need to ensure justice,” the Aare Ona Kakanfo said security reports reaching him had it that some Yoruba residents of the state were killed.

He said: “While Your Excellency has consistently proved his determination, through constitutional mandate, to ensure that all residents and indigenes of Akwa Ibom State live peacefully without molestation from any quarter, it is sad that some undesirable elements want to shatter the peace in the state. “I want to express my uttermost shock and horror at the news of the barbarous killings of some Yoruba and destruction of their property by some youths in Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Government Area of

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG okays schools reopening on August 4

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

As WASSCE commences August 17   The Federal Government has given the nod to students in graduating classes in secondary schools throughout the country to resume academic activities from August 4.   In the same vein, the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has been scheduled […]
News

Ogun gets $250m World Bank assistance

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government has been supported with a financial package of $250m from the World Bank, to turn the State into a more dynamic investment destination. The Country Director of the World Bank; Shubaham Chaudhuri, disclosed this in Abeokuta during a courtesy visit to the Oke-Mosan office of Governor, Dapo Abiodun. Chaudhuri revealed that […]
News

Buhari to ExxonMobil: Take advantage of PIA, invest more in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged operators in the petroleum industry to take advantage of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to promote their investments in the oil and gas sector in the country. According to a release by his spokesman Femi Adesina, Buhari gave this charge yesterday while speaking at an audience with a team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica