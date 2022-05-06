Gani Adams demands justice for Yorubas killed in A’Ibom

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to bring to justice all those who killed, destroyed and dispossessed the Yoruba people in Ibeno Government Area of the state of their properties. In a strongly worded letter date May 4, 2022, Iba Ad-ams told Governor Emmanuel that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must be brought to justice before things get out of hand. In the statement, titled: “Killing of Yoruba and urgent need to ensure justice,” the Aare Ona Kakanfo said security reports reaching him had it that some Yoruba residents of the state were killed.

He said: “While Your Excellency has consistently proved his determination, through constitutional mandate, to ensure that all residents and indigenes of Akwa Ibom State live peacefully without molestation from any quarter, it is sad that some undesirable elements want to shatter the peace in the state. “I want to express my uttermost shock and horror at the news of the barbarous killings of some Yoruba and destruction of their property by some youths in Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Government Area of

