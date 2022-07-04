Gani Adams kicks against representation of Waterways Bill to NASS

Wale Elegbede

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has said the intention of President Muhammadu Buhari to re-present the controversial inland Waterways Bill to the National Assembly is not in national interest, insisting that the re-presentation of the bill has also exposed the Federal Government’s primordial in asterests over national interest.

Aare Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed disappointment at the way the Federal Government is dragging sensitive issue like the Inland Waterways Bill with the state government, adding that Buhari’s attempt to use the National Assembly as tools to fulfill his personal agenda is against the principle of Federalism and does not reflect the values of separation of powers.

“If the Federal Government actually succeeds in controlling the water- ways, then the states are left with nothing to survive. “For instance, Osun Osogbo remains one of the tourism destinations and revenue generation resources for the Osun State. Many like that are spread all over the country.

This cruel and selfish agenda must not fly because it is against the general principle of Federalism. “The FG couldn’t manage over 300 agencies and parastatals belonging to it, yet it is trying to strangle the states from their natural resources and endowments.

The intention of the FG is to control all the waters and their surrounding banks in all parts of Nigeria.

