Gani Adams: No going back on agitation for Yoruba nation

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday declared that there is no going back on the agitation for a Yoruba nation.

Adams accused some politicians in South West region of suppressing the Yoruba interest with their political ambition for 2023, he, however, vowed that no matter the antics of those selfish politicians, it would not stop secessionists from the prevailing agitations.

Adams disclosed this, while speaking to journalists at the 2021 Odun Aje (Wealth) Festival, which held at Orile Agege, Lagos.

He said the idea of using constitution review as a bate to stop agitation for a Yoruba nation would not work, because their clamour for self determination was borned out of Oodua’s sons and daughters interest to actualise the dream for a new nation.

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) National Coordinator berated Federal Government on the current situation of security across the country. Besides, Adams also commended Southern governors for standing firm against open gracing.

“We totally support their position on the ban of open gracing in the south. For example, most times, I feel sad at the spate of insecurity across the southwest. In southwest, kidnapping, banditry and killings have since been the bane of our region,” he said.

