Gani Adams raises the alarm over armed terrorists in Oyo National Park

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, yesterday disclosed that armed terrorists now occupied a town, Kishi, in the Oyo North West of Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State as well as the vast Old Oyo National Park. Iba Gani Adams, however, expressed worry that the region was gradually becoming a haven for bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, warning that the situation must be nipped in the bud to prevent the South West taking the ignoble part of the North East and the North West areas of Nigeria where violence had taken a firm root. According to him, what appeared like the gathering of armed groups in the area would affect stability of the entire South West region while noting that Oyo State which had the largest land mass in Yorubaland with an area of 28,454 square kilometers, was listed as the 14th by size among the 36 states of the federation. He insisted that the occupation of Oyo State by terrorists would strengthen their infiltration of the entire South West.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Adams said the recent development had posed a great danger to the security of the entire South West area, adding that in the past few days, the armed groups had engaged in kidnapping of locals apart from threatening their livelihood and access to forest resources. Noting that children, aged and women were the worst hit by the violent activities of the armed groups, the Aare Ona Kakanfo said “I have received numerous reports from Kishi, North West of Oyo State.” He went on: “The reports range from ceaseless kidnapping, rape and threat to lives of Yoruba people in the Oke Ogun area with Kishi as the present hub of terrorist attacks.

It’s my responsibility to alert the public and also the relevant authorities. “I have confirmed intelligence reports that the historic Kishi town has been ravaged by terrorists. Killing and kidnapping of over a hundred people is frightening and worrisome.

The records are there. The recent Intelligence report from Kishi is too frightening because terrorists have taken over the area with the number of victims growing by the day. “We need to react to this senseless killing because of the timing and exigencies. I have sent the report to the Oyo state governor, Eng. Seyi Makinde. I have also alerted the Director-General of Amotekun in Oyo State. “I have also informed the Alaafin of Oyo, His imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi through a message to Alaafin’s Personal Assistant and I have informed the Okere of Saki.”

