News

Gani Adams seeks foreign intervention to secure South-West

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday raised the alarm on the protracted killings across the South-West region of Nigeria. Adams, in a stronglyworded letter to the global community, expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in the country. The letter, signed personally by him, was titled; “Urgent need to stop killings by Fulani herdsmen in Yorubaland,” read in part; “This is to bring to your attention ‘a clear and present danger’ threatening the fragile union of our great country, Nigeria.

“Senseless killings and massacres of Nigerians almost on a daily basis are tragically sliding toward an anarchical terminal point. “The inability or apathetic attitude of the Federal Government, pitiably as it is, is already compounding an already gory situation.

“While you already know, through diplomatic sources and the media, what is going on in the world’s most populous black nation, Nigeria, I want to urgently alert you that an agenda bordering on pogrom is gradually being executed in Yorubaland.” The Yoruba generalissimo said in the letter that it was the duty of the global community to intervene and address the issue in a holistic manner, adding that statistics of prominent Yoruba people who have been murdered by these killer herdsmen and their collaborators had increased by the day. “Yorubaland has been put under serious pressure through the payment of ransom, running into millions of naira, demanded by these conscienceless, unscrupulous and ruthless murderers.”

Our Reporters

