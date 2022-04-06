News

Gani Adams: S’West leaders must emulate Awolowo’s leadership qualities

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged politicians and South- West leaders to imbibe the selfless, servant-leader qualities that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo epitomised.

Speaking yesterday at the grand finale of the 2022 Eledumare Festival in Lagos, Adams said the current crop of leaders in the region doesn’t have the capacity to re-invent the glorious moments of the Western Region.

 

“They are either too powerful or too weak to be the selfless, servantleaders like the late Awolowo. Many of them are also detached from the people they serve or lead,” he said. Adams, who highlighted the impact of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) in spreading cultural evangelism in the South-West, said cultural festivals can be used to boost the economy, fight insecurity and create employment.

 

The event, which was attended by the Onifako of Ifako, Oba Oyeyinka Fatusi, among others, also had a festival lecture titled: ‘Tradition and Religion: Complement or Contrast’ delivered by Dr. Oni Michael Olatunji. Adams lamented a situation whereby the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would claim to renovate the National Arts Theatre at a cost of $100 million.

 

He said: “How much was used to build this monument in the first place? They are not building a new one but they are only renovating it and they said the renovation will cost 100 million dollars. This is very worrisome and I am afraid.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

