Gani Adams to Biden: It is a new dawn for Americans

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has joined other world leaders to congratulate the United States of America President- elect, Mr. Joe Biden, saying the victory was well-deserved. Adams in his congratulatory letter signed personally described Biden’s victory as a hard, long walk to victory, admitting that American celebration was really worth the battle. He said: “Americans have spoken through their votes.

They knew what you stood for, in terms of your courage, and commitment to the American dream. “As a former vice president and president-elect of the biggest democracy in the world, you aren’t a greenhorn in America and world politics and I believe you know quite well that the task ahead is daunting, huge and herculean.

“I am happy the world applauded your efforts, determination and eventual victory.” Adams also advised Biden to be magnanimous in victory, saying the transition will herald a window of opportunities for Africa and the black. He added: “As you prepare ahead for a successful transition, my humble advice to you is to be magnanimous in victory. “You can also achieve

