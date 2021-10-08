News

Gani Adams to Buhari: Revamp Nigeria’s ailing economy

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the panacea to salvage the country’s ailing economy is for President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure social and economic security for Nigerians. This was as the Yoruba generalisimo said inflation which is eating up the economy has triggered the growing spate of insecurity across the country. Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the second edition of Odo Erelu Festival, Adams said the economy is obviously in a terrible shape with the naira falling by the day.

He said: “The economy is obviously not stable. Prices of essential food items and commodities are on the high side. “Today in Nigeria, nothing is free because everything has been monetised and corruption has taken its toll on the entire system. “However, I believe the approach to salvage the naira and the Nigerian economy from imminent collapse is beyond rhetoric. “From the present economic situation in the country, if President Buhari fails to save the economy from total collapse before December this year, God forbid, we should be ready for a very tough time by 2022.

