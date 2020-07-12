Gani Adams under fire for attacking Tinubu

The National President of the Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Chief (Dr.) Maruff Olarewaju, has condemned in strong terms the unguarded outbursts and vituperations of Aare-Onakakanfo Gani Adams against the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Gani Adams, who is also the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), had in a recent interview poured venoms on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu which had attracted wide condemnations from a cross section of Nigerians.

The OPCI Leader described as nauseating and saddening seeing a man that claimed to be a promoter of Yoruba culture, values and unity descending so low to be attacking a Yoruba leader as Gani Adams did in an interview he granted recently.

He said: “Having carefully watched and monitored reactions and counter reactions from different quarters, the Oodua Progressives Care Initiative, an organisation that believes in efficacy of Yoruba culture and values with unreserved respect to the elders and leaders who deserved it, hereby openly and outrightly condemned the verbal attacks on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Mr. Gani Adams.

“In every sense of reasoning, no responsible and reliable Yoruba will support Gani Adams in this unwarranted attack. For those who care to know, it was on record that all predicaments and tribulations faced by Chief Obafemi Awolowo during his lifetime, 90 percent of it came from his Yoruba people, the predicaments and the untimely death of Chief MKO Abiola while pursuing his June 12 mandate, Yoruba contributed above 80 percent of it, and we in OPCI ask, why Yoruba against Yoruba all the time, when we are not accursed people?

“Sadly too, the biggest enemies of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo today are Yoruba, and I wonder why.”

