Gani Adams: World leaders must intervene in Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday called on world leaders to come together and resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, to avert global economic crash. The national leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) stressed that the lingering clash between the two nations may degenerate into third world war which according to him, may wreck havoc on nations of the world and their economies. Adams spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during the 2022 Olumo Festival, held at the premises of the Olumo Rock, Ikija, Abeokuta.

The Yoruba warlord who noted that, the effects of the Second World War is still telling on many nations of the world, appealed to the concerned nations to reach a roundtable agreement on time so as to prevent a repeat of history. He said: “I will appeal to the two countries to drop their swords and resolve the crisis amicably because the war is affecting the world economy. If care is not taken, the war will lead to global economic crisis because when two elephants are fighting, the grass will suffer, we have to be careful to avoid another third world war.’’

