Gara Gombe bags Moroccan Embassy job

A former chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu- Gara Gombe, has been appointed as External Consultant to the Embassy of the Royal Kingdom of Morocco in Abuja.

According to a letter dated October 12, 2022 the appointment, which takes immediate effect and essentially seeks to strengthens the relations between Nigeria and Morocco, will see the vastly exposed and influential Gombe working closely with the Embassy on commerce, education, sports, tourism and culture.

 

The letter stated that he would also assist the Embassy in the organisation of special events in Nigeria, considering his vast network in the country’s government, business and corporate sectors, among others.

 

