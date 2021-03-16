Sports

Garba charges players: Bring club form to Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

A former Super Eagles player, Garba Lawal, has commended the country’s stars paining Europe with goals in recent times.

At the weekend, Kelechi Iheanacho recorded a hattrick as Leicester City defeated Sheffield United 5-0 in the English Premier League.

In France, Moses Simon scored the winner as his team, Nantes, defeated PSG 2-1 in an away encounter. Simy Nwankwo also recorded a brace in the colours of newly promoted Serie A side, Crotone, to bring his tally to 12 this term.

Red-hot Paul Onuachu, in the Belgian Cup tie against Anderlecht recorded his 27th goal of the season in Gent’s 2-1 win.

An elated Lawal has however charged players to bring their current form into the senior national team, the Super Eagles, as the Africa Nations Cup qualifiers draw near.

The former international said: “It is very encouraging to see our players score goals abroad. I am particularly happy that this is happening every week and it means there is consistency.

“I want these players to come and replicate the performances in Eagles shirts. We need Eagles to do better interc ontinental and global matches. They are great ambassadors for us in their teams and they should be good ambassadors of their teams in Eagles coulours especially with the crucial matches before us.”

 

Eagles are billed to take on Squirrels of Benin Republic on March 27 in Porto-Novo and four days later, take on Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

