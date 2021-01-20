Garba Shehu acting herdsmen script, not presidency – Ondo Govt.

The Ondo State Government has berated the presidential spokesman, Garuba Shehu over his statement against the seven-day ultimatum given to herdsmen to vacate Ondo forest reserves by Govenor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, while speaking on a breakfast programme on Channels Television, Sunrise Daily, which was monitored by New Telegraph, said the intonation of Shehu’s statement was a pointer that he spoke for the herdsmen and not the Presidency.

Ojogo, who was a guest on the programme, spoke on the heels of a statement issued by Shehu, cautioning Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu against the eviction order, describing such as ill advised.

The Information Commissioner said: “It’s certain and I’m convinced that Mr President by his nationalistic posture and patriotism, could not have directed that the statement be issued.

“I’m even almost persuaded to believe that Garba Shehu issued the statement. And if he indeed authored the statement, it is highly despicable. It means that there are certain officials in the Presidency who are creating problems for the President.

“His suspicious defence of criminal elements under the guise of herdsmen is most unacceptable and goes a long way to show that Miyetti Allah could not have done better.

“For emphasis, people must differentiate between natural forests and Forest Reserves. What the Ondo State Government has done is to ensure proper regulation of those who are in the reserves and have provided habitation for criminals.”

Also, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo emphasized that the order became necessary having considered all options to check incessant kidnapping, killing of the people and destruction of farm crops.

Like this: Like Loading...