Garba Shehu, agent provocateur, fuelling anarchy in Nigeria – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu for discrediting the resolutions of the ‘Asaba Accord’. According to Akeredolu, the presidential spokesperson’s recent position on national issues was a confirmation that he had been working in cohorts with those fuelling anarchy in the country.

Shehu had on Monday, in a statement, questioned the legality of the ban on open grazing by the 17 southern governors, adding that the governors offered no tangible solutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in the country for generations.

He also disclosed that President Buhari was already seeking what he described as deep rooted solutions to herdsmen attacks Akeredolu, who coordinated the Southern govenors’ meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, in a statement issued by his Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, reiterated that no part of the Southern region will be ceded to invaders masquerading as herdsmen under any guise.

While emphasising that the utterances of Shehu cannot be the position of President Buhari, he said that Shehu’s resolve to place the recommendation of an appointee above that of the 17 governors was a confirmation of his involvement in grand conspiracy against the country.

News

Seven feared killed as crisis erupts in Isoko community

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

At least, seven persons were yesterday reportedly killed as youths from Oleh and Ozoro communities of Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of Delta State were embroiled in renewed hostilities. It was gathered that the communal crisis was as a result of the lingering boundary dispute between both communities. Both communities are said to […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. Trump was last seen by […]
News

Ondo: Ajayi backs down, agrees to return official vehicles

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following weeks of stand-off between the Ondo State government and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi over the refusal of the latter to return the official vehicles in his possession, Ajayi has finally agreed to return the vehicles. According to Ajayi, his decision was hinged on the need to allow peace to […]

