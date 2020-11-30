Garba Shehu: Farmers killed in Borno didn’t get military clearance

…as Army disputes UN’s 110 figure, insist 43 killed

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu,

says farmers killed in Borno State over the weekend did not get military clearance before visiting their farms.

Shehu told the BBC on Monday that though the military is in “full control” of all parts of Borno, the farmers and residents ought to get clearance before visiting certain areas.

Suspected Boko Haram members attacked Zabarmari, about 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, at the weekend, killing at least 43 farmers.

The attack was described by the United Nations as “the most violent attack” targeted at civilians in 2020.

Shehu, however, blamed the farmers whom he said failed to do due diligence by first obtaining clearance before visiting their farms.

“People need to understand what it is like in the Lake Chad area. Much of those areas have been liberated by Boko Haram terrorists but there are a number of spaces that have not been cleared for the return of villagers who have been displaced,” he said.

“Ideally, all of these places ought to probably be allowed to pass the test of military clearance before settlers or even farmers resume activities on those fields.”

Asked by the BBC if he is blaming the farmers on the attack, he responded: “Not exactly, but the truth has to be said. Is there any clearance by the military which is in total control of those areas? Did anybody ask to resume activities? I have been told by the military leaders that they have not been so advised.”

He said visiting certain places in the north-east, which has come under the weight of Boko Haram insurgency for more than 10 years, is “a window that the terrorists have exploited”.

“The military is not present on every inch of space in that area,” he said, adding: “Even if the people are ready to go back, some of these areas have been mined and mine clearance has to be carried out first.”

Meanwhile, the military have disputed claims by the United Nations that 110 and not 43 were the number of farmers killed.

The military insisted that those killed were 43.

