Garba Shehu: S’West safest part of Nigeria

*Insists Nigeria now generally safer than it was in 2015

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the South-West geopolitical zone is the safest part of the country.
He spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme.
Shehu also said Nigeria is now safer than it was in 2015 when his principal, President  Muhammadu Buhari took over Aso Rock, noting that “Boko Haram is now on the fringes of Lake Chad”.
Responding to a question, the presidential aide said: “As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was when we took over power.
“New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, killings in the central sections of the country, much of these have been subdued. The problem of sabotage of oil installations in the South-South has been managed up to this point.
“Challenges of banditry, kidnappings have arisen in so many parts of the country including the South-West. Today, South-West is perhaps the safest part of this country.
“The challenges are epicentred around parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States. Much of it (insecurity) has been rid of in Kaduna. Katsina is a lot safer today than it was two years. Zamfara is dealing with problems –kinetic and non-kinetic.
“The point is that the problems as they arise are being confronted head-on by the competent administration of a military that is loyal, a police (force) that is loyal, intelligence agencies that are efficient.”
Incidentally the South-West area of the country has seen rising cases of killings, kidnappings and rape cases of late as farmers abandon their farms over fears of being mauled to death by marauding and bloodthirsty criminals suspected to be herdsmen.
The President has recently come under fire over the escalating insecurity in the country, with many losing confidence in the ability of Buhari, a retired military commander, who won the 2015 and 2019 general elections with the promise of ending the insecurity in the country.

