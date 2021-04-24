Garba Shehu: Things would have been different if Pantami forged certificate like Adeosun

The Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, again yesterday defended the government backing for the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patanmi, saying that the call for his sack or resignation is uncalled for, noting that: “It would have been different” if Pantami had forged his certificate like Adeosun did. He made this known on ‘Politics Today,’ a Channel TV programme monitored in Lagos. Adeosun resigned as minister in September 2018 after it was reported that her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate was forged to bypass Nigerian laws that mandate public officials to undergo the one-year service. The presidency, however, defended him on Thursday, accusing the minister’s enemies and some information and communications technology (ICT) companies of being behind the “smear campaign” against him. Asked why the presidency let Adeosun go but was quick to defend Pantami, Shehu said the latter’s case only involved people probing his thoughts during the said lectures.
