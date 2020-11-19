Garden egg, perfect option to battle excessive body weight (2)

Garden egg is diuretic in nature, and because of this reason, pregnant women are advised not to consume it on a regular basis as it can stimulate menstruation in them. In addition to this, it is a good source of phytohormones that aids in the treatment of premenstrual syndrome and amenorrhea.

For this reason, pregnant women should not take more than two garden eggs in a day. Despite the many health benefits of the Garden egg, I still prefer to prescribe the leaves to my clients, as I find the leaves safer and more effective.

Garden egg leaves are known as natural blood cleansing herbs especially when eaten raw. The leaves serve as detoxifiers to the kidney, and it’s more effective when eaten raw or converted into juice by boiling for few seconds and then filtering the juice in a container; this juice can be taken three times daily.

This helps in cleansing the kidney by filtering the blood and unwanted materials from entering the organ, thereby preventing any form of kidney related issues especially the ones that will disrupt the blood filtration and purification like in kidney failure. The mineral potassium which can be found in garden egg leaves also help the kidney to improves its function of filtering blood. Garden egg leaves contain an anti-inflammatory property which makes it one of the suitable vegetables which can be used to reduce swelling and prevent cancer- causing inflammations.

These vegetables help in the prevention of cancer formation due to the presence of phytochemicals that fight free radicals that are prone to cause inflammations that might lead to cancerous diseases in the body system. Studies have shown that Polyphenols in eggplant have anti-cancer effects.

The anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid that are contained in Garden egg help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, thus preventing tumour growth and the spread of cancer cells. It was also shown that the anticancer action of anthocyanins appears to include preventing new blood vessels from forming in a tumour, reducing inflammation, and blocking the enzymes that help cancer cells to spread.

Studies have shown that the importance of garden egg to the liver cannot be overemphasised because the antioxidants in garden egg help protect the liver from certain toxins; thereby making it a remedy for liver issues.

Just like garden egg itself, many African cultures believed that garden egg and its leaves represent fertility, and have been used locally in the treatment of infertility and low libido. Though, there is no scientific proof to back this up for now, in many locals where it is used for this purpose, they believe it works, and it helps to boost their sexual health as well for both men and women.

