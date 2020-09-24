Garden eggs battle excess weight, lower cholesterol

The garden egg, also known as eggplant aubergine, guinea squash, melongene, and brinjal, usually has an egg-like shape and a vibrant purple colour. While there are many varieties of the African eggplant, with a range of shapes, sizes and colours, the eggplant most commonly found across Africa is ‘Solanum aethiopicum’.

This variety has a brilliant red exterior and is about the size and shape of an egg—giving it the name, garden egg. It is also known as mock tomato or ‘fake tomato.’ Though, technically a fruit, it is usually picked when it is green and is eaten as a vegetable; cooked into stews and sauces or even consumed raw. Many people don’t even associate the garden egg with the red colour because most times it is harvested and eaten when it is still green. If picked after it is ripe, it can be enjoyed as a fruit—though some varieties are sourer than others. Most garden eggs sold in markets in Nigeria come from locally grown, small plots of land—in fact, 80 per cent of total production comes from small-scale growers.

Women especially use them as an additional source of income. Garden egg is a very good source of dietary fiber, potassium, manganese, copper and thiamin (vitamin B1). It is also a good source of vitamin B6, folate, magnesium and niacin. Eggplant also contains phytonutrients such as nasunin and chlorogenic acid. Garden egg also contains nutrients that include better carotene, vitamins B6 E and foliate, calcium, iron, magnesium fiber and many essential vitamins and minerals. They come in two shades, the cream and green colour.

There are so many health benefits of garden eggs that make them exceptional for our body. For those battling with excessive body weight, garden egg is a perfect food option. This is because of its high fibre, among other things. It fills up the tummy quickly, and this subsequently reduces consumption of other high calories options. The fibre content in the eggplant also helps to lower cholesterol levels in the human body, protecting the heart in the process. It also helps to lower blood sugar.

In fact, garden egg is a tremendous dietary option for diabetic patients because of its ability to reduce glucose absorption in the body, thereby lowering blood sugar levels. It also possesses low soluble carbohydrates, which assist in this regard. Garden egg improves the digestive system, and so is beneficial for constipation as well as radicates bloating totally. The mildly bitter taste of the garden egg is due to the presence of small amounts of nicotinoid alkaloids, which helps to protect from poor vi-sion due to glaucoma.

