Health

Garki Hospital PPP: 1000 healthworkers at risk of unemployment, NMA cries out

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the consequences of inadequate health personnel, about 1,000 healthworkers might be rendered jobless following the abrupt termination of the public private partnership (PPP) arrangement between the NISA medical groups and Federal Capital Territory Administration, which run Garki Hospital.

A communique signed by Chairman, NMA FCT, Dr. Enema Amodu and made available to newsmen at the end of the Association’s 2nd General Meeting on Friday in Abuja, totally and completely rejected the position of the FCTA.

“This move will lead to a sudden loss of jobs of close to a 1,000 workers, which include doctors, nurses and other workers that have over time contributed to the enviable and successful standard of health care provided by the Garki Hospital, Abuja which has helped in maintaining the enviable health narrative in the FCT, amongst the committee of states within the country.

“The NMA FCT also notes that this insensitive, unjust action will terminate the post graduate medical training as well as internship programmes of doctors, pharmacists and nurses presently running in the institution. These programmes require definitive period for proper completion and exit.

“These accredited programmes supervised by members of the highly exalted post graduate colleges of National, West African and other similar international bodies have been largely responsible for the high standards, ethical practice of the Garki Hospital, Abuja over the last 15 years of concession.

“The NMA FCT is watching keenly as this very unpleasant and unfortunate situation unfolds. It is our sincere hope that the medical personnel (doctors, nurses, etc) as well as other non-clinical staff are given the opportunities to complete their trainings without interruption, and also allowed to retain their jobs and offer their services under the new proposed authority.

“This is because, they are all collectively are responsible for the present success story of Garki Hospital, Abuja; and as such no man should be left behind. The NMA FCT therefore proposes that the FCTA extends the period of disengagement of NISA group from Garki hospital Abuja to allow a more effective, smooth and humane transition,” the communique said.

 

Our Reporters

