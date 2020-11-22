Garland for Tony Elumelu

Since he quit office as the Managing Director of United Bank of Africa, Tony Elumelu has not ceased to be in the news for positive reasons. His continuous relevance is connected with what he has decided to dedicate his time, energy and resources to, which is giving back to the society and eradicating poverty.

It is more interesting that he didn’t limit the scope of his laudable gesture to Nigeria alone, but all over Africa, where through his foundation, Tony Elumelu Foundation, he’s created millions of job opportunities and employment.

Expectedly, his laudable gesture has attracted attention and applauds from all over and he’s been honored from all angles.

The Delta State born billionaire entrepreneur has again added a new feather to his cap, as he has just bagged highest honor in Belgium. In recognition of his commitment to poverty eradication and the economic empowerment of young Africans, philanthropist of note,

Elumelu, CON, was recently conferred with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold by the Kingdom of Belgium.

The chairman United Bank of Africa was conferred the country’s oldest and most important National Honour by the Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador Daniel Bertrand, who presented the royal decoration to him on Sunday, November 15 – the Belgian King’s Day and a symbolic national day of celebration, at the Belgian House in Abuja, with public and private sector leaders witnessing the ceremony.

Earlier in 2019, Tony Elumelu was conferred with the National Productivity Merit Award in Nigeria and in 2020, he featured in the Time 100 most influential people in the world.

