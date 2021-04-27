Garlands, encomiums as Kalu clocks 61

Last Wednesday, Nigerians from all walks of life, gathered at the Aso Villa residence of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to felicitate with him as he clocked 61. Inside Abuja reports.

It was a colourful and memorable event which attracted the creme de la creme of the society. The celebrant, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) is a household name across Nigeria having made great strides in politics and business over the last three decades.

Those who graced the occasion included his political and business associates as well as friends from the academia, legal profession, security sector and the diplomatic community.

Amongst the dignitaries were the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice; Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Also in the audience were Senators Sam Egwu, Abba Moro, Teslim Balogun, Sadiq Umar, Gabriel Suswam and wife, Architect Yemisi Suswam, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, Sen Bello Mandiya and other parliamentarians too numerous to mention.

The roll call of dignitaries also featured the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; and Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah.

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; erstwhile Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, a former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Musiliu Obanikoro, were in attendance. There were also the Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojuigbo; retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Azubuike Udah; Chief Chris Uche (SAN) and Wife,

Ijeoma; Media Mogul, Bashorun Dele Momodu; Anti-Corruption Crusader, Senator Dino Melaye; Board Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Kashim Imam; Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Peter Ameh; the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Film Corporation, Dr Chidia Maduekwe and billionaire businessman, Terry Waya. From the diplomatic community were the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Kim Young-Chae, and his Wife, Judy Kim (MP); the Deputy Chief of Mission, United States Embassy, Kathleen FitzGibbon; the Representative of the Chinese Ambassador- Designate to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, Mr Song Huhang and the representative of the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jérôme Pasquier and the Political Counselor, Embassy of France, Mr Franck Aubry; the Nigerian Ambassadordesignate to Spain, Demola Seriki, amongst others. Even when showers of rain threatened the tranquility of the occasion, the guests stayed glued to their seats as they celebrated with the former Governor of Abia State and members of his family. Although it was supposed to be simply a birthday dinner, some of the dignitaries seized the opportunity to pay glowing tributes to their friend and host. In their toasts, they appreciated God for the privilege of celebrating life with the Kalus and wished him many more joyful years. Lawan who set the ball rolling, described the celebrant (Kalu) as a friend, brother and colleague. He said that by virtue of his political trajectory and elevation to the position of Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu had become an institution much more prepared to of serve not just his constituents but indeed, the country.

“This is an additional year on his life and because he has been a very strong person, a solid performer, we expect him to continue to be what he has been and even better. “For us, we are here because this is one great colleague of us who adds value to what we do in the Senate. And of course, the 9th Senate, there is no doubt that we are populated by strong men, men of focus, men of determination, courage and the zeal and the love of the country to ensure that this 9th Assembly delivers to Nigerians, what we have promised Nigerians and what we promised Nigerians at the beginning is that this is a Senate that will work for Nigerians.

And we are proving this point up till this time. We will prove it even farther and more by the grace of God in the next few months by what we are going to do in terms of legislation in the country.

“I believe that this man has a great family that has always stood for him. Talking of family, the Senate is also a family. That is why here in this house today, you have the entire Senate.

Everybody is here and this is to show how we are committed to each other and how we love each other. “On behalf of all my colleagues in the Senate, I wish this great man, someone I consider an institution at this moment, for achieving so much in his life, for achieving to his state and representing his constituents very, very well, a happy birthday and long life and more and more years of service to our country,” Lawan said.

Moro, a former Minister of Interior and senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, described Kalu as a detribalised Nigerian who has an array of friends across the country and even beyond.

“The lesson that I learnt from the gathering of this night and the previous ones that I have seen, is the fact that you just have to be a good man. There is no option.

“Today Orji Uzor Kalu has attracted the crème de la crème of the world. Members of the diplomatic community are here; captains of industry are here, politicians are here and quite frankly for the Senate President to leave his tight schedule to be here with the leadership of the National Assembly speaks volumes about the celebrant.

“So, he is somebody that I have admired from a distance, that I have come close with and I am happy that I am here today. I am happy that God also has granted him another year and my prayer for him is that God should bless his age with good health and strength to carry on and to contribute very positively to the development of the Dream Nigeria that all Nigerians are craving for,” Moro said.

On his part, Suswam, the immediate past Governor of Benue State and senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, said Kalu is a blessed man of God with a lot grace. “I wish him all the best, I wish him more blessing, I wish him long life, good health and above all, the grace of God.

“He has impacted a lot to Nigerians, he is an employer of labour, he has provided service and he is still providing service. So, for somebody like that, you can only wish him God’s blessing,” Suswam said.

In response to the eulogies, Kalu expressed happiness that his colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives honoured his invitation to celebrate with him and his family. He also hailed members of the diplomatic community for gracing the occasion and wished every guest a safe trip back to their respective homes.

